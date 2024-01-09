 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Netflix CEO bursts into laughter as Jo Koy mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Jo Koy said, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix”

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Netflix CEO bursts into laughter as Jo Koy mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Golden Globes host Jo Koy left Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos laughing after he brutally mocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The royal couple were humiliated by Jo Koy with a savage joke as they did not attend the 2024 Golden Globes.

Also Read: Royal family releases complete programme for succession of throne as Queen Margrethe abdicates

Archie and Lilibet parents were mocked by Koy during his opening speech, which also took aim at the 'rich, white and dysfunctional' Royal Family.

The Golden Globes host took a dig specifically at the royal couple’s Netflix deal, saying: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”

Jo Koy’s joke about Meghan and Harry even left Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos laughing, and the video of him has gone viral on social media.

Commenting on Meghan and Harry’s humiliation, a royal fan said “Hollywood laughing stock once again .....at the Golden Globes the whole room was roaring when Jo Koy said Meghan and Harry earned millions from Netflix for doing nothing.

Read More: Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'?

“The CEO from Netflix was caught on camera, laughing. Quite embarrassed. Surely he has learned his lesson, being humiliated before the whole crowd on behalf of the couple.” 

King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday
King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday
Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift 'stir drama' at Golden Globes?
Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift 'stir drama' at Golden Globes?
Prince Andrew ‘already in the gutter' and ‘can't go further from here
Prince Andrew ‘already in the gutter' and ‘can't go further from here
Jacob Elordi ready to take on a new uncanny role
Jacob Elordi ready to take on a new uncanny role
Jimmy Kimmel makes bold demand over Aaron Rodgers controversy video
Jimmy Kimmel makes bold demand over Aaron Rodgers controversy
Royal family releases complete programme for succession of throne as Queen Margrethe abdicates
Royal family releases complete programme for succession of throne as Queen Margrethe abdicates
Netflix 'Stranger Things' announces good news for fans
Netflix 'Stranger Things' announces good news for fans
Royal expert reacts as Prince Harry left out of Sandhurst's military book
Royal expert reacts as Prince Harry left out of Sandhurst's military book
Neri Oxman's hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating
Neri Oxman's hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating
Lindsay Lohan surprises 'Mean Girls' premiere video
Lindsay Lohan surprises 'Mean Girls' premiere
Martin Scorsese gives insight into upcoming film work
Martin Scorsese gives insight into upcoming film work
Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'? video
Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'?