Netflix CEO bursts into laughter as Jo Koy mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Golden Globes host Jo Koy left Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos laughing after he brutally mocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The royal couple were humiliated by Jo Koy with a savage joke as they did not attend the 2024 Golden Globes.

Archie and Lilibet parents were mocked by Koy during his opening speech, which also took aim at the 'rich, white and dysfunctional' Royal Family.

The Golden Globes host took a dig specifically at the royal couple’s Netflix deal, saying: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”

Jo Koy’s joke about Meghan and Harry even left Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos laughing, and the video of him has gone viral on social media.

Commenting on Meghan and Harry’s humiliation, a royal fan said “Hollywood laughing stock once again .....at the Golden Globes the whole room was roaring when Jo Koy said Meghan and Harry earned millions from Netflix for doing nothing.

“The CEO from Netflix was caught on camera, laughing. Quite embarrassed. Surely he has learned his lesson, being humiliated before the whole crowd on behalf of the couple.”