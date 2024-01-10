Jo Koy joked at Golden Globes Awards, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: ‘deep trouble'

Comedian Jo Koy has left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘deep trouble’ with his joke about the couple at Golden Globes 2024.



The Golden Globes host mocked Archie and Lilibet parents during his opening speech, which also took aim at the 'rich, white and dysfunctional' Royal Family.

He took a dig specifically at the royal couple’s Netflix deal, saying: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”

Following this, the royal couple have been warned that they may be in "deep trouble" with their popularity.

The warning has been issued by royal expert Lady Colin Campbell while speaking to GB News.

She tells host Mark Dolan: "I think they are going to be in such deep trouble. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way.

"I can guarantee things are going to get an awful lot worse."