 
menu
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'

Jo Koy joked at Golden Globes Awards, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing"

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: ‘deep trouble'

Comedian Jo Koy has left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘deep trouble’ with his joke about the couple at Golden Globes 2024.

The Golden Globes host mocked Archie and Lilibet parents during his opening speech, which also took aim at the 'rich, white and dysfunctional' Royal Family.

Also Read: 4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024

He took a dig specifically at the royal couple’s Netflix deal, saying: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”

Following this, the royal couple have been warned that they may be in "deep trouble" with their popularity.

The warning has been issued by royal expert Lady Colin Campbell while speaking to GB News.

Read More: Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message

She tells host Mark Dolan: "I think they are going to be in such deep trouble. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way.

"I can guarantee things are going to get an awful lot worse."

Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Adam Canton's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
Adam Canton's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024 video
4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare? video
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare?
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message video
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught
Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?
Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?
Jodie Foster calls out the younger generation for ‘annoying' her
Jodie Foster calls out the younger generation for ‘annoying' her