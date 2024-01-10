 
menu
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024

Royal fans are excited that Kate Middleton will announce she is expecting her fourth child with Prince William by end of 2024 after a celebrity psychic predicted that the Princess of Wales is set for 'romantic' year with plenty of 'surprises'.

Speaking to Daily Star, psychic Inbaal Honigman said: "In 2024, Princess Catherine can expect to enjoy a romantic and relatively peaceful year. Creative endeavours, family events and date nights will be prioritised for Capricorns this year."

Also Read: Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message

She further said, "September, October and part of November bring surprises, as Pluto, planet of transformation will be in Capricorn.

"This can cause unexpected changes such as house guests, renovations or overseas trips decided at short notice."

As psychic predicted the latter half of 2024 should bring some big changes and even the odd surprise from Kate Middleton, royal fans are speculating fourth child for her and Prince William.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no more hope' in Hollywood

Last year, psychic John Hughes had also predicted that he sees another royal baby. “I’ve got this strong energy around Kate. I see another little girl, and I’m predicting Elizabeth.”

Adam Canton's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
Adam Canton's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare? video
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare?
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message video
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught
Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?
Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?
Jodie Foster calls out the younger generation for ‘annoying' her
Jodie Foster calls out the younger generation for ‘annoying' her