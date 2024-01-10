 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message

Kate Middleton celebrated her 42nd birthday with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Prince William seemingly interrupted his wife Kate Middleton’s 42nd birthday as the Prince of Wales shared a sad message on Tuesday.

The future king turned to X, formerly Twitter, and released an emotional message to pay tribute to Welsh rugby legend JPR Williams, who died on Monday at age 74.

Also Read: Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught

Prince William tweeted, “There was no one quite like him on the rugby field. A true Welsh Rugby Union great, my thoughts are with JPR Williams’ family and friends. W.”

According to AFP, John Peter Rhys Williams -- who died aged 74 on Monday -- was one of Wales' most celebrated players during his country's 1970s golden era.

A three-time Five Nations Grand Slam winner with his country, he also boasted an unbeaten record in eight Tests as a Lion in historic triumphant tours to New Zealand in 1971 and 1974 in South Africa.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no more hope' in Hollywood

Prince William shared the personal message as King Charles and the senior members of the royal family honoured Kate Middleton on her special day.


