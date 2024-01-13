Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting 3rd baby?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to share delightful news of their third baby in April, an astrologer has predicted.



Speaking to Daily Express UK, Julian Venables, the London Astrologer, has predicted that the California-based royal couple are expected to share the exciting news about third child this spring.

The astrologer explained that April is the month in which Queen Elizabeth II was born.

He told the publication: "The 11th of April 2024 is a potentially sudden shift in his marriage, so expect the announcement of Harry and family returning home to the UK.”

Julian went on saying, "Other good dates in April include the 19th and the 26th, so there might even be the announcement of a third child on the way."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding took place on 19th May 2018, and the couple share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together.