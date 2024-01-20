Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt defended Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift in a recent interview

Travis Kelce's boss slams rumors of Taylor Swift romance being 'a PR stunt'

Kansas City Chiefs owner recently defended Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift that often gets labeled as a “PR stunt.”

In a segment with Jim Cramer’s Mad Monday, Clark Hunt spoke out about the tight end’s “organic” romance with the 34 year-old singer.

“It was purely organic. When they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it’s a marketing stunt.’ But no, it’s very real. And as I said, the most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them,” he said.

Clark continued that everyone else in the team is "really happy" for Travis and Taylor’s relationship.

He went on to share his experience of meeting the Anti-Hero hitmaker “at one of the many games” she attended in 2023, “She’s just as sweet as she can be.”

Unleashing his inner Swiftie, the 58 year-old CEO also disclosed that he attended the US leg of Taylor’s Eras Tour several times last year.

“I also got to see her play here twice this past summer, and what an incredible performer. Just one of the most amazing artists of our time," Clark said.