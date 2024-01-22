Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits' tour with Simple Plan, All Time Low and more

Monday, January 22, 2024
Avril Lavigne has announced a greatest hits tour of North America in spring and summer. The tour will feature performances from popular pop bands Simple Plan and All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends.
The tour will begin in May and end in September this year. In May, the When You’re Gone singer will also be ringing in the 20th anniversary of her album Under My Skin.
Meanwhile, Avril celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go in 2022. She also made her comeback to pop punk with the album Love Sux in the same year. Love Sux featured collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus.
May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum
Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières
Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater
Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place