Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits' tour with Simple Plan, All Time Low and more

Avril Lavigne is going on tour to celebrate her greatest hits with Simple Plan, All Time Low and more bands

Avril Lavigne has announced a greatest hits tour of North America in spring and summer. The tour will feature performances from popular pop bands Simple Plan and All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends.

The tour will begin in May and end in September this year. In May, the When You’re Gone singer will also be ringing in the 20th anniversary of her album Under My Skin.

Meanwhile, Avril celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go in 2022. She also made her comeback to pop punk with the album Love Sux in the same year. Love Sux featured collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus.

Avril Lavigne 2024 North American Tour Dates:

May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières

Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place