Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee

Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet has become the only female director to make it to the Best Director nominees list of the Oscars 2024.

Justine opened up about her surprise at the nomination, admitting that it made her cry.

“I cried… the first one [nomination] was for script and I was so happy. But it was after when I watched the name of my editor, I cried, because it was so surprising. I didn’t imagine that Laurent Sénéchal could be involved in this game,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And of course for best director. I was surprised because there are no more women beside me. So of course, I’m so, so lucky and very proud of all these things,” she added.

With her nomination, Justine has made it into the very short list of female directors that have ever been nominated for the Best Director Oscar. Only seven (now eight) women have ever received the nomination, including Greta Gerwig (for Lady Bird), Lina Wertmüller, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, Emerald Fennell, Chloe Zhao and Jane Campion.

Justine’s nomination comes after a year of no female director nominees at the Oscars. She faces competition from Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Gushing over the nomination coming from her peers, she said, “Most of these people since I was a child I’ve admired so much, and of course to be involved in this history, it means a lot for me. It was not a dream because I could not imagine.”