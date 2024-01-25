Sofia Vergara ended her seven years of marriage with Joe Manganiello in July 2023

Sofia Vergara reveals strict dating rule post Joe Manganiello split

Following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara is once again open to dating but it comes with a strict rule this time.

The 51 year-old actress spoke up about her personal life on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Talking about men she finds eligible, Sofia said, “They can't be younger than 50, I'm 51 - Okay, 49.”

“Really, that's your rule?” asked Andy to which the Modern Family alum, who ended her seven years of marriage with the 47 year-old actor, replied, “Yes, I’m intelligent.”

Her comments come after she revealed the actual reason behind her separation from Joe in a recent interview.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El País, Sofia shared that she and Magic Mike actor parted ways because he wanted to have children and she didn't.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she explained.