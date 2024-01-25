 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara reveals strict dating rule post Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara ended her seven years of marriage with Joe Manganiello in July 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Sofia Vergara reveals strict dating rule post Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara reveals strict dating rule post Joe Manganiello split

Following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara is once again open to dating but it comes with a strict rule this time.

The 51 year-old actress spoke up about her personal life on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Talking about men she finds eligible, Sofia said, “They can't be younger than 50, I'm 51 - Okay, 49.”

“Really, that's your rule?” asked Andy to which the Modern Family alum, who ended her seven years of marriage with the 47 year-old actor, replied, “Yes, I’m intelligent.”

Her comments come after she revealed the actual reason behind her separation from Joe in a recent interview. 

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El País, Sofia shared that she and Magic Mike actor parted ways because he wanted to have children and she didn't.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she explained.

Taylor Swift's stalker gets arrested for the third time
Taylor Swift's stalker gets arrested for the third time
Alec Baldwin makes bold demand amid new 'Rust' shooting charges video
Alec Baldwin makes bold demand amid new 'Rust' shooting charges
Kevin Costner knew about ex wife Christine Baumgartner's affair?
Kevin Costner knew about ex wife Christine Baumgartner's affair?
Melissa Barrera talks about getting fired from 'Scream' franchise
Melissa Barrera talks about getting fired from 'Scream' franchise
Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque
Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case
Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case
Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda' video
Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda'
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage