Kieran Hayler tells court about drugs found at Katie Price's home

Kieran Hayler has shared some shocking details about what he found inside Katie Price’s home after their marriage fell apart.

The former couple continued living under the same roof for almost like two months after their split and Hayler told a court that things inside the house were far from normal.

While giving evidence at Lewes Crown Court, he said he would come downstairs in the morning to find drugs and alcohol around the house.

The home, known as the “Mucky Mansion,” was in Sussex.

READ MORE: Katie Price makes surprising confession amid ex's assault trial

“I was coming down in the morning to carnage. There were drugs on the side. Cocaine on the worktops,” Hayler told the court.

He, however, also shared that there were empty bottles and drugs everywhere so when asked if he felt Price had something against him after their break up, he replied: “It wasn't amicable.”

The court, moreover, hearing is about a separate and serious case. Hayler is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving a 13-year old girl in 2016.

He denies all those charges.

The court has also heard evidence from the girl and her mother. Hayler believes the claims were made up after his marriage to Price ended.