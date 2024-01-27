The former royal aide said Princess Diana would be appalled that Prince Harry did not come forward and offer his brother Prince William some help

Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton and sent their best wishes to them following their respective health issues.



However, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has slammed Archie and Lilibet father over his absence from the Royal Family during this difficult time.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions

Paul Burrell claimed it is the "biggest sadness" that Harry is "not there" to support his elder brother Prince William at this time, adding that Princess Diana would be 'appalled'.

According to Cheat Sheet, Paul while speaking on behalf of Slingo, said: “Harry is likely concerned about his father but I don’t see Harry and Meghan coming back any time soon.”

The former royal aide went on saying, “The sad fact is that during Kate and the king’s absence, the natural people to fill the gap would have been Harry and Meghan. They could have stepped up to the plate and filled those roles but they opted out.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed

“When William needs [Harry] right now, he is not there. That’s the biggest sadness and [Princess] Diana would be appalled that Harry didn’t come forward and offer his brother some help. That should have happened but it won’t happen.”