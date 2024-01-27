Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry allegedly had a lot of potential to work with the Firm, experts claim

Experts have just come forward to hypothesize an alternative future where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had stayed in the Firm since they had so much potential.



Robert Hardman recently weighed in on the claims that Prince Harry and Markle Markle are ‘easily offended’ people, as well as incredibly prickly.

While attempting to double down on things he began by counting down some of the couple’s old antics, namely the books, the TV interviews, as well as the six-part Netflix drama.”

A bit later on he also pondered the claims that “they feel resentful” when “something hasn’t gone their way” as well as the rumor that they find everything to be “some sort of calculated campaign against them.”

For those unversed, this interview came to light shortly after Mr. Hardman released his book highlighting the real reaction Queen Elizabeth had to Lilibet’s namedrop.

While starting it all off, he sat with GB News, and admitted, “In my book, I get into the frantic hours the death of the Queen and everybody’s trying to sort themselves out”.

“But Harry writes in his book Spare how ‘no one will return his calls and he can’t get through to anyone’.”

In the eyes of Mr Hardman, “It's just all a bit me, me, me, and actually the whole Royal machine is a team effort.”

So “I just think it's very sad because Harry and Meghan they had such potential, and now when we do tend to hear from them on a royal matter” it’s just to say how miserable it’s been being a royal”.