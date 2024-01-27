 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman has predicted that February will be 'eye-opening' for Kate Middleton after abdominal surgery

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 27, 2024

A celebrity astrologer has left Kate Middleton’s fans disappointed by making shocking predictions about the Princess of Wales as the royal is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

The Daily Express UK quoted astrologer Inbaal Honigman as saying that February will be "eye-opening" for Kate Middleton who will wave goodbye to some of the organisations she works with.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital

Inbaal predicted, “This is a time of goodbyes for Kate, she can see that some jobs and habits that she used to have, which made sense in the past, don’t make sense anymore, and she knows it’s time to cut any ties.”

He went on saying Kate Middleton will be quietly stepping away from some organisations that she works with, which no longer feel aligned with her goals.

"Kate's nature means that she’s busy even when she’s not busy, so this year she will find that spending time with friends or popping out to the shops whenever possible will provide a fun break from thinking too much."

Read More: No visit from George, Charlotte, Louis to Kate Middleton in hospital after one week

The astrologer also predicted that Prince William will have to secretly take on extra responsibilities after King Charles enlarged prostate operation on Friday.

