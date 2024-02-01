 
Thursday, February 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton health scare as doctors 'don't keep in hospital for long'

Kate Middleton health scare could be serious among late discharge

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 01, 2024

Kate Middleton health scare as doctors dont keep in hospital for long
Kate Middleton health scare as doctors 'don't keep in hospital for long'

Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery might seem more serious than it is revealed.

The Princess of Wales, who was just discharged from a hospital in London, could be in a tough spot.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News: "Nowadays people don’t keep you in hospital for very long.

"They want you to sit up very quickly and out, and particularly for someone like her who has got lots of staff and she can get nurses and doctors at the flick of a finger.

"Why did she need to spend all that time? It must have been a very serious operation and we hear that she won’t be doing any engagements until after Easter."

"No one would say she should come back earlier of course, but it is a concern."

This comes as a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on January 30: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

