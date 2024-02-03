 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues 'fester' for too long

King Charles has just been bashed for letting Prince Harry’s issues fester for years before doing anything

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 03, 2024

King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues ‘fester' for too long

Experts have just issued a dire warning to King Charles, in light of how he’s allowed Prince Harry’s issues to fester for too long.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She began the piece by saying, “Lacking the magic of Kate, and with William busy trying to work out where Princess Charlotte’s lacrosse kit has gotten to for the foreseeable future, the Palace is in for a massive dry spell publicity-wise.”

There will be “No more peppy Instagram videos showing the couple turning up in regional market towns and readily posing for selfies with punters.”

“And no more red carpet moments with the princess done up in some combination of sequins and more diamonds than Elizabeth Taylor at a Cartier warehouse sale,” either.

At the end of the day, “What has become apparent this week is that Harry and Meghan, in jumping ship, have incidentally pushed the royal family to breaking point by leaving them painfully short staffed – but the Palace deserves to shoulder plenty of the responsibility letting things fester and get so bad in 2019 for the Sussexes that they felt they had no other choice.”

