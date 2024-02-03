 
menu
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes

Prince Harry reportedly asked Meghan Markle to not focus on Royal family in her memoir

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes
Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes

Prince Harry reportedly has to make a hard choice after he had to stop Meghan Markle from focusing on the Royal family in her upcoming alleged memoir.

According to an expert, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle have to decide whether to share more “Royal gossip” as part of their Netflix deal, which will expire next year.

Speaking on royal podcast, Palace Confidential, royal expert Richard Eden said, “It’s emerged, that a senior Netflix executive has been talking about the whole bunch of programs, which Harry and Meghan are meant to have lined up, but he used the phrase, ‘very early development,’ which, to be honest, sets alarm bells ringing.”

ALSO READ: ‘Doors are firmly shut': Harry, Meghan won't be welcomed back into Royal family

The expert went on to reveal that after Harry “blocked” Meghan from sharing Royal gossip, he and Meghan have to make the hard choice again if they are going to talk about Royals or not.

The California-based Royal couple will have to decide whether to “make programs about other people” or make programs about themselves and “give more royal gossip,” Eden said.

However, he said whether it’s Netflix or another big company, they are going to continue to “face that same dilemma.”

Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward' Prince Harry
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery video
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge
Kim Kardashian approves of North's relationship with Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian approves of North's relationship with Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
Travis Kelce 'cherishes' major win alongside Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce 'cherishes' major win alongside Taylor Swift
Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid are 'getting serious'
Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid are 'getting serious'
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-Super Bowl travel itinerary revealed
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-Super Bowl travel itinerary revealed
King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues ‘fester' for too long
King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues ‘fester' for too long
Melissa Barrera risks getting fired again after ‘Scream' controversy
Melissa Barrera risks getting fired again after ‘Scream' controversy
King Charles is facing ‘a serious test' that no one saw coming
King Charles is facing ‘a serious test' that no one saw coming