Prince Harry reportedly asked Meghan Markle to not focus on Royal family in her memoir

Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes

Prince Harry reportedly has to make a hard choice after he had to stop Meghan Markle from focusing on the Royal family in her upcoming alleged memoir.



According to an expert, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle have to decide whether to share more “Royal gossip” as part of their Netflix deal, which will expire next year.

Speaking on royal podcast, Palace Confidential, royal expert Richard Eden said, “It’s emerged, that a senior Netflix executive has been talking about the whole bunch of programs, which Harry and Meghan are meant to have lined up, but he used the phrase, ‘very early development,’ which, to be honest, sets alarm bells ringing.”

ALSO READ: ‘Doors are firmly shut': Harry, Meghan won't be welcomed back into Royal family

The expert went on to reveal that after Harry “blocked” Meghan from sharing Royal gossip, he and Meghan have to make the hard choice again if they are going to talk about Royals or not.

The California-based Royal couple will have to decide whether to “make programs about other people” or make programs about themselves and “give more royal gossip,” Eden said.

However, he said whether it’s Netflix or another big company, they are going to continue to “face that same dilemma.”