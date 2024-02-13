King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

This is King Charles first meeting with Kate Middleton and Prince William after Harry’s brief visit to UK

King Charles shares details with Prince William, Kate Middleton about Harry’s meeting?

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly shared details of his meeting with Prince Harry to his elder son Prince William and beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as the couple visited him at Sandringham.



According to a report by the GB News, Kate Middleton and Prince William visited King Charles for the first time after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

The crucial meeting was held as the future king and queen moved from Windsor to Sandringham estate last week.

King Charles grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also arrived in Sandringham with their parents.

This is King Charles first meeting with Kate and William following Harry’s brief visit to UK after his cancer diagnosis.

Fans are speculating that King Charles would have shared details of his meeting with Harry to Kate and William during their Sandringham visit.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is said to be “upset” over Harry’s brief trans-Atlantic dash to see King Charles, according to a royal expert.