Royal expert dubbed Kate Middleton and King Charles meeting a "wonderful news"

Kate Middleton receives sweet advice as she arrives in Sandringham

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a sweet advice days after she arrived in Sandringham with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



The sweet advice came from Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Read More: Kate Middleton finally visits King Charles for first time after monarch's cancer diagnosis

Speaking to the GB News, Angela said Kate Middleton “shouldn’t rush” back to frontline royal duties to offer support to the members of the royal family.

Reacting to Kate Middleton and King Charles meeting, Angela said “It’s wonderful news.”

She continued, “I think it’s lovely and we wish her all the best. You mustn’t rush it, but it’s very kind that they want to visit the King so soon after they’ve arrived into Sandringham.”

Also Read: King Charles urged to strip Prince Harry of his title after UK visit

Earlier, Palace had confirmed that Kate Middleton is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter as she continues to recover from planned abdominal surgery.