King Charles and Kate Middleton were also admitted to the same hospital for treatment

Kate Middleton finally visits King Charles for first time after monarch’s cancer diagnosis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly visited King Charles for the first time after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.



The GB News, citing reports, claimed that Kate Middleton has visited King Charles alongside her husband Prince William recently at Sandringham estate.

Read More: King Charles urged to strip Prince Harry of his title after UK visit

The meeting came days after reports the future king and queen have arrived into Sandringham with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It is King Charles and Kate Middleton’s first meeting after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer and the Princess of Wales returned to home from hospital after abdominal surgery.

Earlier, the monarch had reportedly also visited his beloved daughter-in-law at hospital before being admitted to the same clinic for enlarged prostate surgery last month.

Recently, royal expert Richard Eden, in his report for the Daily Mail, claimed that Kate Middleton’s health is improving as she was able to join William, and their three children to set off Friday morning for a half-term holiday on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Also Read: Royal family should tell Prince Harry to never ‘come back': ‘Cut them all off!'

According to reports King Charles is also recuperating at Sandringham estate in Norfolk following his surgery and cancer diagnosis.