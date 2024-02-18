 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Melanie Walker

Chris Brown posts angry rant on internet over latest snub

Chris Brown gets furious over NBA All-Star Game Weekend snub

Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Planners of The NBA All-Star Game Weekend have invited Chris Brown to play. However, the singer claimed the organizers backed out at the eleventh hour.

Taking to Instagram, the R&B singer posted a series of screenshots on social media where he was set to be part of the celebrity team coached by Lil Wayne.

Besides, the text reads that the planners behind the event would be "thrilled" at the megastar's arrival in Indianapolis.

"I was asked by the NBA to play in the all-star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do IT because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES," he penned.

Chris continued, "At this point, I'm sick of people bothering me, and I'm tired of living in the ** past."

He furiously wrote, "I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT **** HAPPENING." adding, "I ONLY GO WHERE IM APPRECIATED."

On the other hand, Ruffles responded to Chris' allegations, stating, "Ruffles sponsored last night's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however, Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions."

