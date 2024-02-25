Pedro Pascal claims he and Kieren Culkin have known each other for many years

Photo: Pedro Pascal jokes about Kieren Culkin after award win

Pedro Pascal has made a hilarious remark about Kieren Culkin at the 2024 SAG Awards.

As fans will know, the Game of Thrones alum was conferred with the accolade for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his work in The Last of Us at this event.

During his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, he was asked if he would “rag” Kieren Culkin at the after party.

In response to this, the 48-year-old actor remarked, “I’m going to make out with Kieran tonight, “quipping, “That’ll be my revenge.”

The acting sensation went on to say about the 41-year-old star, “He is the greatest.”

“I can remember years and years ago, actually, him taking one of my younger siblings to an FAO Schwarz in Manhattan, and I was doing a play at Second Sage,” he recalled about the Succession alum.

Pedro also claimed, “He came up to me and complimented me on the play.”

Nonetheless, he confessed, “And he approached me in public just to tell me — he doesn’t remember this at all, I remember this — and so we’ve known each other since then.”

“And it’s been amazing to see him in that show [Succession], to the point of which I even feel guilty about not seeing his speech tonight,” The Wonder Woman 1984 actor stated after which he concluded his monologue.