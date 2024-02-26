'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom

Kylie Minogue says she is enjoying her freedom amid no romance

Kylie Minogue is touching upon her romances as ahead of her fresh performance.



Speaking with The Mirror ahead of her BRIT Awards, the singer admitted that she could have done without some of her former lovers.

"Well, I’m single and enjoying this freedom and the liberty," she told the U.K. outlet. "I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess, don’t be afraid… I have, definitely.”

“There’s some romances I maybe could have done without, but it’s all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything," Minogue said.

The songstress added: "I'm trying to think of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love. What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don't know what I know anymore."