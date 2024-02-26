 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom

Kylie Minogue says she is enjoying her freedom amid no romance

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Single kylie Minogue says dont be afraid, asks fans to enjoy freedom

Kylie Minogue is touching upon her romances as ahead of her fresh performance.

Speaking with The Mirror ahead of her BRIT Awards, the singer admitted that she could have done without some of her former lovers.

"Well, I’m single and enjoying this freedom and the liberty," she told the U.K. outlet. "I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess, don’t be afraid… I have, definitely.”

“There’s some romances I maybe could have done without, but it’s all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything," Minogue said.

The songstress added: "I'm trying to think of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love. What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don't know what I know anymore."

Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour'
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?