 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars

Timothée Chalamet dishes on how his fellow actors of ‘Dune: Part Two’ used to hangouts after filming

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with Dune costars
Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars

Dune: Part Two lead cast is relatively young. Despite this fact, Timothée Chalamet shares they did not go the nightclub parties instead they preferred tea parties as hangouts after the shoot.

In a chat with WHO magazine, the Wonka star opened up about the bond the fantasy drama cast shared.

"We did [hang out] but it wasn't wild parties or anything like that," he continued.

Sharing that his fellow actors are not into wild celebrations, he said, "Z, Florence, Austin and I are honestly the tamest bunch. It's more like us having tea than having a party."

In line with his strong bond, Timothée previously hailed co-star Zendaya as he called her one of the most grounded people" in the film business.

"It’s just amazing she is so consistent. he told Glamour. "It’s a crazy business and Zendaya is one of the most grounded people I know doing this and it’s reassuring to have a friend like that because it can be an absolute circus."

Kim Kardashian enjoys living a highly publicized life?
Kim Kardashian enjoys living a highly publicized life?
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber
Prince Harry reconsiders American citizenship after legal setback video
Prince Harry reconsiders American citizenship after legal setback
Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell for marriage
Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell for marriage
Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne video
Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne
Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud video
Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage video
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage
Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles video
Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles