Timothée Chalamet dishes on how his fellow actors of ‘Dune: Part Two’ used to hangouts after filming

Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars

Dune: Part Two lead cast is relatively young. Despite this fact, Timothée Chalamet shares they did not go the nightclub parties instead they preferred tea parties as hangouts after the shoot.



In a chat with WHO magazine, the Wonka star opened up about the bond the fantasy drama cast shared.

"We did [hang out] but it wasn't wild parties or anything like that," he continued.

Sharing that his fellow actors are not into wild celebrations, he said, "Z, Florence, Austin and I are honestly the tamest bunch. It's more like us having tea than having a party."

In line with his strong bond, Timothée previously hailed co-star Zendaya as he called her one of the most grounded people" in the film business.

"It’s just amazing she is so consistent. he told Glamour. "It’s a crazy business and Zendaya is one of the most grounded people I know doing this and it’s reassuring to have a friend like that because it can be an absolute circus."