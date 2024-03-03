Harry Styles eager to ‘settle down' with Taylor Russell: She ‘is it'

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are reportedly very serious

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are reportedly very serious

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are seemingly “smitten” with each other as they spend most of their time together.

One Direction alum Harry is reportedly ready to settle down with the Lost in Space actress after his dating spree with Victoria’s Secret models.

“They’ve been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and the privacy factor,” the course told Life & Style magazine.

“They’re practically living together as it is and figure she might as well move in, make it official,” the tipster added. “Harry wants to settle down, and Taylor is it as far as he’s concerned. He hasn’t met anyone like her.”

Taylor and Harry’s romance was first reported in June 2023, with the Grammy winner being sighted at the Bones and All star’s theater performance. The couple have put on a few loved-up displays during their relationship.

Before his romance with Taylor, the Adore You singer has been linked to Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Wilde.