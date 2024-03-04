 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘move out', look available

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to be Civil’s in public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make more appearances to build up their brand, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently suffering a dip in their PR, are told to move and figure out things on their own.

PR expert Lynn Carratt says: "If they sign a deal with Paramount/Disney in 2025, I think Meghan will likely want to revisit her passion project, the animated series 'Pearl', which Netflix canned before production even started.

"I also think that Meghan and Harry will want to move more into producing films and TV series especially if their debut film adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake is successful. There is also talk of Meghan making her directing debut in 2024, and again, I think she'd love the opportunity to direct some shows for Paramount/ or Disney and build her profile as a director."

Lynn further tells Mirror.co.uk: "In the past year or so Harry has started to move out on his own and work on projects independent of Meghan and I believe he'd love to produce a documentary on Africa.

"It's a place that Harry calls his second home, it's the place in the world where he feels safe and, he has close friends."

