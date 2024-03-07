Cher filed for temporary conservatorship of her son, Elijah Allman in January

Cher has ulterior motive in son, Elijah conservatorship case?

Cher and Elijah Blue Allman still remain engaged in a conservatorship case filed by the singer, and now her son’s lawyers are beginning to think there might be a bigger picture behind the case.

As reported by PEOPLE, in a court hearing, held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Steven Bremer, Allman’s lawyer, stated, “We are concerned that this is an effort to continue this case further and further until Mr. Allman is left dry," hinting at the delay in filing a supplement from Cher's side.

This statement at the hearing comes after Cher filed for the motion that the 47-year-old Allman, be placed in a temporary emergency conservatorship, which was denied by a judge in January.

“This is not like a family law matter where several issues need to be resolved. There is one issue and that is the conservatorship of my client. I’m not certain what middle ground we can find," Bremer further stated, insisting that he would not settle for conservatorship.

A mandatory settlement conference hearing has been scheduled for October 3, 2024 in case both parties are not able to settle matters before the said date.