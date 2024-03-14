 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news

Will Smith and Jada Pinkette Smith are the parents of two kids, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Photo: Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news

Will Smith and, his reportedly estranged wife, Jada Pinkette Smith congratulated their daughter on a major career move.

As fans will know, the couple, who tied the knot in 1997, share a brood of two, a daughter Willow and son Jaden.

According to the reports of Hello! Magazine, Jada and Will’s joy knew no bounds when their 23-year-old daughter Willow released her first track Symptom of life’ on 12th March 2024.

Celebrating this good news, the doting mother, Jada, wrote on Instagram, "'Symptom of life' OUT NOW! Congrats Willow!! You've worked soooo hard to become the artist you've always dreamed to be since you were a little girl."


She continued to share, "It's been inspiring and an honor to watch your journey all the way through!”

“I love you," the former show host gushed in conclusion.

Taking to Instagram, Willow’s 55-year-old father, Will also basked in joy as he penned, "Go 'head, Bean!! Yall go peep @willowsmith's new track, 'Symptom Of Life'" and shared a clip of his ‘Bean’s’ new song. 


