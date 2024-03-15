 
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Zoe Saldana rocks casual attire in new everyday look: Video

Zoe Saldana slipped into stunning casual attire for the day

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 15, 2024

Zoe Saldana rocks casual attire in new everyday look: Video
Zoe Saldana rocks casual attire in new everyday look: Video

Zoe Saldana just proved she can rock any look, from classy glam at a party to an easy casual attire for the day.

The Avatar actress took to her Instagram account to upload a video featuring the actress herself showing off her outfit for the day.

In the TikTok inspired reel, Saldana initially tosses the pieces of her outfit on to a couch before changing into them.

Her elegant yet casual look comprised of a white crop top with a pink coloured oversized pant and matching shoes.

“The kiddos said the colors of the day were red and pink?? This will have to do,” Saldana captioned her post.

She tied her style together with a red-coloured blazer and a multi-coloured patterned tote bag.

As Saldana uploaded the video, fans flocked to the comments section to pen words of admiration for the actress.

“Okay, I never would have thought to put this outfit together- but you make it work 1000%!” a fan noted.

While another wrote, “As beautiful as ever Zoe!”

Set to the tune of RED by STE, after completing her look, in the closing seconds of the video, Zoe Saldana can be seen sitting on a chair, in what would be supposed as her living room, caressing her pet dog. 

