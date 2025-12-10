 
Dylan Efron spills the tea on brother Zac's 'DWTS' viral video

Zac Efron attended 'DWTS' show to support Dylan in semi-finals

December 10, 2025

Zac Efron stole the spotlight when he attended the Dancing With the Stars show to cheer on his brother, Dylan Efron, in the semi-final round.

The Disney alum was caught on camera commenting on the scores, and his reaction went viral on social media.

While Dylan thought the video was funny, the High School Musical star was not a fan, as the TV personality shared on SiriusXM’s Smith Sisters Live.

“I actually did speak to Zac about this because I was just saying it as I thought it was funny. But then Zac was like, ‘Oh no.’ He’s like, ‘They’re misinterpreting it,’” Dylan told the hosts.

Although many lip readers tried to piece together what Zac was saying on the video, they didn’t have the exact answer, but Dylan shared, “I can’t remember what he was saying, but I think he said that he thought it was a really good dance. So he is like, ‘Is that the highest score they would give?’” referring to his younger brother’s 27 points in that episode.

Being a supportive elder brother, Zac was only telling their mom, “That should have been higher or something like that,’” Dylan shared during the interview on Tuesday, adding that Zac got “defensive” because of the misinterpretation on social media.

