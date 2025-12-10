Sabrina Carpenter uncovers shocking experience during 'Manchild' shoot

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about behind‑the‑scenes struggles during 'Manchild' production

Sabrina Carpenter revealed the painful reality behind her ambitious Manchild music video.

During a candid appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Grammy-winning singer admitted the desert shoot left her in tears after a cactus mishap.

She recalled how filming in Santa Clarita, California turned unexpectedly dangerous.

"I, uh, I fell on a cactus," Carpenter confessed, drawing gasps from the audience before adding, "It's so easy to laugh when people get hurt, and I did. But then I started crying."

The incident required on-set medical attention, and Girl Meets World alum said the rest of the day was spent picking cactus spines from her skin.

Despite the ordeal though, she continued the shoot which featured daring stunts including rollerblading down a highway while clinging to a truck, leaping into a shark-infested pool, and riding a motor recliner.

The 26-year-old admitted that the three-day long production demanded resilience from everyone involved.

“We endured a lot of pain to get the finished product, so please watch it,” she pleaded to the fans.

However, even after getting bruises and shedding tears, Carpenter said the experience was worth it.

For the unversed, currently Tears hitmaker is involved in a feud with the US President Donald Trump.