 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter uncovers shocking experience during 'Manchild' shoot

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about behind‑the‑scenes struggles during 'Manchild' production

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 10, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about behind‑the‑scenes struggles during Manchild production
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about behind‑the‑scenes struggles during 'Manchild' production

Sabrina Carpenter revealed the painful reality behind her ambitious Manchild music video.

During a candid appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Grammy-winning singer admitted the desert shoot left her in tears after a cactus mishap.

She recalled how filming in Santa Clarita, California turned unexpectedly dangerous.

"I, uh, I fell on a cactus," Carpenter confessed, drawing gasps from the audience before adding, "It's so easy to laugh when people get hurt, and I did. But then I started crying."

The incident required on-set medical attention, and Girl Meets World alum said the rest of the day was spent picking cactus spines from her skin.

Despite the ordeal though, she continued the shoot which featured daring stunts including rollerblading down a highway while clinging to a truck, leaping into a shark-infested pool, and riding a motor recliner.

The 26-year-old admitted that the three-day long production demanded resilience from everyone involved.

“We endured a lot of pain to get the finished product, so please watch it,” she pleaded to the fans.

However, even after getting bruises and shedding tears, Carpenter said the experience was worth it.

For the unversed, currently Tears hitmaker is involved in a feud with the US President Donald Trump.

More From Entertainment

Josh Hutcherson lands in hot waters after shocking Taylor Swift comment
Josh Hutcherson lands in hot waters after shocking Taylor Swift comment
Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce opens up about Chief's loss
Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce opens up about Chief's loss
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani quash split rumours with low-key outing
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani quash split rumours with low-key outing
'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55
'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55
Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can't get married on June 13?
Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can't get married on June 13?
Victoria Beckham reveals truth behind iconic working class video
Victoria Beckham reveals truth behind iconic working class video