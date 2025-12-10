Travis Kelce celebrates fiancée Taylor Swift's new record with sweet news

Travis Kelce shares rare insight on Taylor Swift's latest album

Taylor Swift earned the record of being the most-streamed female artist for the third year in 2025, and contributing towards that achievement were her fans, including her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old NFL star discussed his Spotify Wrapped 2025 with brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights on Wednesday, December 10 and revealed surprising details.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre revealed that “Tay Tay’s album,” The Life of a Showgirl, took the second position on his yearly music wrap-up, but Travis announced, “It was No. 1 for me.”

Jason responded, “Damn it. You beat me.”

The brothers also shared their listening age, which was a new feature in Wrapped this year, and the elder brother’s age came out to be 83, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to be 68.

Showgirl is an important album for New Heights, since the Eras Tour performer announced the album on the very platform.

Since its release, Swift’s 12th album has broken many records and earned lots of praise among fans.

Travis’ nod caused excitement among already excited Swifties who are counting down days to the Eras Tour: End of an Era documentary release.