Vin Diesel pays another heartwarming tribute to 'cinematic father' Michael Caine

Vin Diesel shares experience of attending Red Sea Film Festival

Vin Diesel has yet again paid another tribute to the legendary actor Michael Caine in new social media post.

Taking it to Instagram, the 58-year-old shared his experience of attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a lot of A-lister actors.

The Fast & Furious actor shared a photo featuring him along with Caine and the Knives Out actress Ana de Armas.

Diesel wrote in the caption, “It was an incredible evening along with incredible souls…Red Sea International Film Festival…”

Meanwhile, he especially thanked everyone for showering love and respect to his most dear person, who he considers to be his ‘cinematic father.’

“Thanks to Everyone for showing their respect to my cinematic Father”, wrote the XXX actor.

Three days ago, Vin paid a special tribute mentioning the legend’s importance in his life.

He revealed that Caine was the one who taught him how stand when he was drowning in fame.

“When we first met, I was drowning in a fame I never learned to carry. You taught me grace. Resolve. How to stand in my light when I didn’t know how.”

Work wise, Diesel is all set to return as Dominic Toretto in Fast X: Part 2 alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and others.