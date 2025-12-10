'Batman steals Spidey’s MJ': Fans react to Zendaya, Robert Pattinson photos

Tom Holland’s fiancee Zendaya sent her fans into a frenzy with a new “engagement” update with Robert Pattinson.

The Dune star cordially invited her millions of fans to follow The Drama, her upcoming movie, via an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 9.

She shared the first poster of the new A24 movie, which read “You are cordially invited to The Drama,” starring “Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Written & directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Save the Date April 3.”

The image featured the 29-year-old actress striking a cosy pose with the Batman star while showing off a flashy ring on her finger.

At first glance, it looked like a real wedding invitation rather than a film promotion. However, once fans realised it was simply for her new project, they couldn’t help but rush to the comments to share their hilarious takes on the situation.

One social media user quipped, “Batman really stealing spideys girl.”

Another echoed the same sentiments, writing, “Batman stealing spideys girl was NOT on the 2025 bingo card.”

“How do you leave Spiderman for Batman?? [sad emoji] Noooooo,” a third added.

Meanwhile a fourth chimed in saying, “mj forgot spider man and ran straight to batman,” playfully referring to the intense scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Doctor Strange casts a global spell to make the world forget Peter Parker's identity, forcing him to live a lonely life to protect his loved ones from the dangerous consequences of his double life.

Zendaya and Tom Holland break up?

It is pertinent to note that Zendaya and Holland, both 29, are engaged to each other.

He proposed to her at the end of 2024, sometime between Christmas and New Year’s.

Zendaya’s cosy image with Pattinson, 39, is just a promotional photo for her upcoming film, The Drama.

Additionally, Pattinson is a father of a daughter. He shares his first and only child with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse.