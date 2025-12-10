Kate Winslet opens about mother's final days amid Goodbye June promotion

Kate Winslet reflects on her mother's final days

Kate Winslet spoke candidly about the emotional conflict she faced when her mother, Sally Bridges-Winslet, spent her final days of her life.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that her mother spent her final days in a private hospital ward despite her lifelong wish to remain under NHS care.

The 50-year-old revealed that for her mother the only bed available was in a private ward as she battled ovarian cancer in May 2017.

"We all felt horribly conflicted about it,” Winslet admitted.

“We were really upset for her, because she was so adamant she wanted NHS all the way.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's former costar reflected on the difficult time while promoting her directional debut, Goodbye June.

Written by her son, Joe Anders, it is a family drama inspired by her mother's passing.

The film follows four siblings supporting their mother as her health declines.

The Titanic star also described moments on set when she found herself 'reliving' her loss while quietly crying behind the camera.

"It wasn't necessarily cathartic, but there were days when I was literally reliving what when I lost my own mum, even though our film is fictional."

Around a decade after her mother's passing, she said it 'still feels like yesterday'.