 
Geo News

Kate Winslet opens about mother's final days amid Goodbye June promotion

Kate Winslet directional debut is written by son Joe Anders

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 10, 2025

Kate Winslet reflects on her mothers final days
Kate Winslet reflects on her mother's final days  

Kate Winslet spoke candidly about the emotional conflict she faced when her mother, Sally Bridges-Winslet, spent her final days of her life.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that her mother spent her final days in a private hospital ward despite her lifelong wish to remain under NHS care.

The 50-year-old revealed that for her mother the only bed available was in a private ward as she battled ovarian cancer in May 2017.

"We all felt horribly conflicted about it,” Winslet admitted.

“We were really upset for her, because she was so adamant she wanted NHS all the way.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's former costar reflected on the difficult time while promoting her directional debut, Goodbye June.

Written by her son, Joe Anders, it is a family drama inspired by her mother's passing.

The film follows four siblings supporting their mother as her health declines.

The Titanic star also described moments on set when she found herself 'reliving' her loss while quietly crying behind the camera.

"It wasn't necessarily cathartic, but there were days when I was literally reliving what when I lost my own mum, even though our film is fictional."

Around a decade after her mother's passing, she said it 'still feels like yesterday'.

More From Entertainment

Josh Hutcherson lands in hot waters after shocking Taylor Swift comment
Josh Hutcherson lands in hot waters after shocking Taylor Swift comment
Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce opens up about Chief's loss
Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce opens up about Chief's loss
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani quash split rumours with low-key outing
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani quash split rumours with low-key outing
'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55
'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55
Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can't get married on June 13?
Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can't get married on June 13?
Victoria Beckham reveals truth behind iconic working class video
Victoria Beckham reveals truth behind iconic working class video