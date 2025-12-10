Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans uncertain ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce forced to make difficult decision after NFL backlash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans are up in the air because of the NFL star’s schedule for this season, but they seem to become clearer with time.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a significant mistake in his latest game against the Houston Texans and became a target for uproar among sports fans.

In the wake of Kelce’s recent performance, ESPN expert Stephen A. Smith predicted that the star athlete seems to be nearing the end of his career, and the beginning of his family life with the pop superstar, 35.

While the New Heights co-host has still not revealed his final decision on retirement, Smith told People Magazine, “Obviously he has a beautiful lady in his life, where there's a lot of good things for him to go home to. And so, because of that, I think the combination of all of those things."

The sports analyst added that he can see Kelce build a bright career in commentary and sports analysis after bowing out from the field.

Following the Chiefs’ devastating Super Bowl loss this year, the Grotesquerie star responded to retirement speculations by sharing that he wanted to retire on a good note and wished to help his team stand back up after their unsatisfactory performance.

As for this season, sources reported that Kelce would retire as soon as it’s over and get married to Swift, which seems likely if the Chiefs are unable to get to Super Bowl 2026 and the tight end retires.