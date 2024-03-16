Jennifer Aniston considered for role in iconic 'NCIS'?

Jennifer Aniston possibly could have starred in the successful 2003 crime genre series, NCIS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old actress was under consideration to be cast in the legendary drama.

The creators behind NCIS recently shed light upon the fact of how Aniston was one of the actresses they had in mind to approach.

Charles Floyd Johnson, the show’s executive producer remembered how the Horrible Bosses star’s name was 'floated' during discussion and said, “I think Jennifer Aniston was available at the time, and her name was floated.”

NCIS’ creator, Donald P. Bellisario, however, did not particularly recall Johnson’s statement but does remember the possibility.

“I don’t remember ever offering it to Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston could very well have been a name that we discussed,” he said.

The execs did not clarify or hint at the role they had thought of for the Murder Mystery actress, though, she might just have landed the role of the character, Caitlin Todd.

Jennifer Aniston gained immense popularity portraying the character, Rachel Green in the immensely successful sitcom, Friends.