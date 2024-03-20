Millie Bobby admits being a Karen and hates waiting for food

 
Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown has been criticized for her attitude with staff when she is dining at a restaurant.

Millie Bobby Brown during a podcast appearance in Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware revealed that she does not like waiting to order food or pay her bill.

Speaking to the hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware, the actress shared, "I've already looked at the menu in the car on the way here, and when they're like, We'll just get your drinks orders and then come back, I'm like, 'No, no, no, stand here, let's just take the whole thing. It will make your life easier."

While mentioning how much she hates delaying the payment Brown added, "I'm like, 'Let me give you my card just right now, and I must go on a walk to walk this food off.'"

Millie in the shared clip asked the duo, “Do you leave reviews?”

Jessie and Lennie said that they did not, and asked the actress if she did.

“Yeah, fake name. Because I think it’s important, you know? Here’s the thing — my whole life is people criticizing me. So, I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

Millie then shared couple of past instances during the conversation when she mentioned that a store an old women mistook her as a salesman of the store and asked for her help in finding sock.

Brown continued that she then found someone who works there but the worker was so unhelpful, she said, “And I was just like, ‘Please? This isn’t even for me.’ So, I left a review,”

The 20-year-old Damsel actress jokingly called herself Karen when Jessie asked while laughing. “Millie, are you a Karen?”

“Okay, I’m a Karen,” Brown admitted. “I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement.”

