Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius' move

Photo: Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius’ movie

Margot Robbie’s fans go wild while she is reportedly working on a flick based on the long-time video game series, The Sims.

On 20th March, the Hollywood Reporter unveiled that, the Barbie hitmaker, Margot and director Kate Herron have joined hands to bring the 2000’s beloved game to life.

However, fans have demanded one particular detail from the show’s creators.

As per the report of Daily Mail, viewers want Margot to create a scene where the ladders are removed from the swimming pool.

“A Sims movie and Margot Robbie? We're being fed. I wanna see three iconic things in that movie. Bella Goth, the Grim Reaper and a scene where someone gets inside a pool and then dies because somebody removed the pool ladder,” one social media user commented.

A second penned their expectation from the show, “If the Sims movie Margot Robbie is producing doesn't include a scene where the ladder is removed from the pool then there is no point.”

“Margot Robbie and the Sims??? It can't be bad' and 'there's only a few people I would trust to somehow make a Sims movie and Margot is one of them,” someone also added.