 
menu

Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius' move

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Photo: Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius’ movie
Photo: Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius’ movie

Margot Robbie’s fans go wild while she is reportedly working on a flick based on the long-time video game series, The Sims

On 20th March, the Hollywood Reporter unveiled that, the Barbie hitmaker, Margot and director Kate Herron have joined hands to bring the 2000’s beloved game to life.

However, fans have demanded one particular detail from the show’s creators.

As per the report of Daily Mail, viewers want Margot to create a scene where the ladders are removed from the swimming pool. 

Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius move

“A Sims movie and Margot Robbie? We're being fed. I wanna see three iconic things in that movie. Bella Goth, the Grim Reaper and a scene where someone gets inside a pool and then dies because somebody removed the pool ladder,” one social media user commented.

A second penned their expectation from the show, “If the Sims movie Margot Robbie is producing doesn't include a scene where the ladder is removed from the pool then there is no point.”

“Margot Robbie and the Sims??? It can't be bad' and 'there's only a few people I would trust to somehow make a Sims movie and Margot is one of them,” someone also added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian met Bianca Censori to make communication with Kanye ‘easier'

Kim Kardashian met Bianca Censori to make communication with Kanye ‘easier'

Dragons set to engulf Westeros as ‘House of the Dragon' drops two trailers of S2

Dragons set to engulf Westeros as ‘House of the Dragon' drops two trailers of S2
Dua Lipa reflects on an early rejection from singing

Dua Lipa reflects on an early rejection from singing
Piers Morgan pulls apart Kate Middleton's Mother Day's photo

Piers Morgan pulls apart Kate Middleton's Mother Day's photo
The Rock wins the internet over a sweet gesture

The Rock wins the internet over a sweet gesture
Britney Spears loses major film role to ‘perfect' actress

Britney Spears loses major film role to ‘perfect' actress
Meghan Markle to share portraits with Archie, Lilibet amid Kate's photoshop row

Meghan Markle to share portraits with Archie, Lilibet amid Kate's photoshop row
'Peaky Blinders' creator talks Cillian Murphy casting for This feature film

'Peaky Blinders' creator talks Cillian Murphy casting for This feature film
‘Angry' Prince William has ‘learned the hard way' social media can't be controlled video

‘Angry' Prince William has ‘learned the hard way' social media can't be controlled

Aaron Taylor-Johnson claps back at marriage criticism

Aaron Taylor-Johnson claps back at marriage criticism
North West pulls adorable heist killing Kim Kardashian excitement

North West pulls adorable heist killing Kim Kardashian excitement
‘AHS: Delicate Part 2' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's ‘monster' side video

‘AHS: Delicate Part 2' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's ‘monster' side