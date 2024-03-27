 
Meghan Markle never ‘original factor' for Prince Harry, William rift

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Prince Harry and Prince William relationship fallout took place long before Meghan Markle entered the picture.

Royal author Robert Lacey, in his book Battle of Brothers, wrote: "Meghan was not the original factor in Prince Harry’s decision to get shot of his family. In January 2005 following the ‘Colonials and Natives’ costume fiasco, we now know that Prince Harry was drawn to re-evaluate his elder brother’s involvement and the unfairness of William’s emergence smelling of roses. It made Harry feel alienated.”

He added: “Friends recall ‘no speaks’ and quite a serious rift between the brothers at the time – as there had been after the “Drugs Shame” of 2002, when Harry had first started to realise the price of playing the functional scapegoat."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Tom Quinn conjectures Harry will return to the UK to support Prince William in testing times:

He told the Mirror: "Given Kate's cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May – if it happens at all it's to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations."

