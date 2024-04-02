Cardi B assault accuser says she needed plastic surgery after injury to face

Cardi B has been accused of causing facial injuries with her 'long nails' and more

Cardi B has been accused of assaulting a female security guard at a medical office building in 2018, which allegedly left the victim in need of plastic surgery.

As per court documents obtained by Radar Online, Emani Ellis alleged that Cardi gave her “facial injuries” with “long fingernails” and she had to get plastic surgery afterwards

“[Cardi] also swung at [Ellis] to strike her in the face and body,” the filing read.

Emani demanded unspecified damages for the incident, which allegedly caused injuries, mental anguish, and anxiety. The guard also alleged that Cardi used profanities and slur during the encounter.

“[Cardi] was the aggressor and attacked [Ellis] while she was employed as a security guard. Defendant was not injured in this incident,” the complaint went on.

Emani also alleged that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker used her celebrity status to get her fired from her post and prevent her from returning to work.

The complaint continued: “Defendant's intention was to cause injuries to Plaintiff so she could not return to work. Defendant even used her celebrity status to get Plaintiff fired from her post as a security guard. Defendant by threats, coercion, intimidation, physical force including assault & battery, prevented Plaintiff from returning to work as a security guard, which was something she had a right to do under the law.”

“This was a very serious incident that occurred on February 24, 2018, which has scarred Plaintiff for the rest of her life not only because of the assault & battery but also because of the betrayal by Defendant,” the filing added.