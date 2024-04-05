Justin Timberlake scared of Britney Spears’ fans ahead of US tour: Here's why

Justin Timberlake is said to be terrified of the huge fan following of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears as he is set to kick off his first U.S. tour in five years.



According to In Touch Weekly, the singer-actor is afraid that the Toxic singer’s fans would turn his tour into a “disaster” following bombshell claims Spears made about him in her memoir.

In his explosive autobiography titled The Woman in Me, Spears revealed that Timberlake cheated on her during their three-year relationship and even forced her to get an abortion.

The book not only damaged his reputation but now also threatens his upcoming tour, set to be launched April 29, claimed an insider.

“Justin’s already faced a big backlash on social media and a blow to the nice guy reputation he’s always tried to nurture,” the tipster told the publication.

They added. “Now he’s going to put himself out there for public scrutiny, and he’s really worried this tour could turn into a disaster!”

The source claimed that the Cry Me a River singer may address the allegations made by Spears in her book during the early dates of the tour “in hopes it will all just go away.”

“Britney’s revelations boxed Justin into a corner,” they said. “He’s really afraid he’s going to be hounded by her fans on this tour.”

This comes after Britney Army promoted her 13-year-old track against Timberlake’s latest song Selfish, creating tough competition for him on the charts.