Britney Spears deletes IG amid rumours she wants another baby

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram just a few days after it was revealed she wants another baby following her split from Sam Asghari.



The Toxic singer recently uploaded a photo in a white two-piece, sharing a glimpse from her vacation before her account disappeared, reported OK! Magazine.

Spears has not been dating anyone officially following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari, which is why her latest wish has her friends concerned.

According to Life & Style, the Princess of Pops’ friends are concerned for her as she is hunting for a man who can donate the sperm and it “could turn out to be another user out to get her money.”

An insider shared with the outlet that Spears, who is already a mother to two boys, Sean and Jayden, with ex Kevin Federline, “Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby.”

They added, “All she wants is to find a hot-blooded hunk with good genes who can serve as her sperm donor.

However, the source noted that Spears has her friends concerned. “Britney has a tendency to attract the wrong guys,” the insider shared.

“Any of these guys she’s ‘auditioning’ could turn out to be another user out to get her money. She’s not thinking this through.”