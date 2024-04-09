Will Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift on France Eras tour shows? Find out

Taylor Swift is set to spend much more time with beau Travis Kelce during her Eras tour this year.

Taylor is currently on a brief break from the tour and enjoying her time with NFL hunk Travis, but the athlete has decided to support her on her upcoming Eras tour shows. The tour will resume on May 9 in France.

"Any chance that I can show my support to her — knowing that she has shown me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," Travis told Entertainment Tonight.

The duo recently enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas, packing on the PDA on beaches.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told NY Post recently.

Taylor and Travis began dating in September last year, with the Lavender Haze hitmaker making their romance public by attending his NFL match alongside his mother Donna. The duo were seen talking and cheering Travis on.

Taylor then attended most of his games even as her own Eras tour raged on. The Grammy winner also gave fans heartwarming displays as she changed the lyrics of her song Karma to say “The guys on the Chiefs,” referring to Travis’ NFL team Kansas City Chiefs.