 
menu

Will Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift on France Eras tour shows? Find out

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

Will Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift on France Eras tour shows? Find out

Taylor Swift is set to spend much more time with beau Travis Kelce during her Eras tour this year.

Taylor is currently on a brief break from the tour and enjoying her time with NFL hunk Travis, but the athlete has decided to support her on her upcoming Eras tour shows. The tour will resume on May 9 in France.

"Any chance that I can show my support to her — knowing that she has shown me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," Travis told Entertainment Tonight.

The duo recently enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas, packing on the PDA on beaches.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told NY Post recently.

Taylor and Travis began dating in September last year, with the Lavender Haze hitmaker making their romance public by attending his NFL match alongside his mother Donna. The duo were seen talking and cheering Travis on.

Taylor then attended most of his games even as her own Eras tour raged on. The Grammy winner also gave fans heartwarming displays as she changed the lyrics of her song Karma to say “The guys on the Chiefs,” referring to Travis’ NFL team Kansas City Chiefs. 

More From Entertainment:

Robert Downey Jr.'s wife Susan debunks major misbelief about his addiction

Robert Downey Jr.'s wife Susan debunks major misbelief about his addiction
Meghan Markle looking to Wallis Simpson for a spiritual forebear? video

Meghan Markle looking to Wallis Simpson for a spiritual forebear?
Tori Spelling makes shocking confession about Dean McDermott marriage

Tori Spelling makes shocking confession about Dean McDermott marriage
Kaia Gerber reveals unusual way Cindy Crawford prepared her for modeling career video

Kaia Gerber reveals unusual way Cindy Crawford prepared her for modeling career
King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle's approval?

King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle's approval?
King Charles, Prince William dubbed ‘hypocrites' over latest move

King Charles, Prince William dubbed ‘hypocrites' over latest move
'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan hypes up the finale: 'It will be great'

'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan hypes up the finale: 'It will be great'
Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family video

Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family