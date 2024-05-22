 

Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don't know about her

Jennifer Lopez, who is reportedly headed for a split from Ben Affleck, shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don’t know about her

Jennifer Lopez shared insights into her activities, which might become a bit “awkward” for her kids.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez appeared for a confessional on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours.

For those unversed, the popular celebrity couple sparked concern after their prolonged absence from public step outs. 

Following these speculations, In Touch Weekly reported that the duo is "headed for a split," and “Ben already moved out,” of “the dream house they spent two years searching for."

Another insider privy to Page Six maintained that the Daredevil actor has realized that his marriage with longtime love Jennifer is not going to work.

Nonetheless, in her latest chat, Jennifer was asked if her twins will be accompanying her at the This Is Me … Live tour, which has had “disastrous ticket sales” so far, per In Touch.

In response to this query, the mother of two denied taking her kids along and explained that they might feel “awkward” witnessing the “s*** things” she does during her tour performances.

Continuing with his banters, the show host asked if she also does “s*** things at home.”

In reciprocation, Jennifer joked, “I do do s*** things at home sometimes, but they don’t know about that,” and moved on to another discussion.   

King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage video
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage
'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White gush over their real life bond
'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White gush over their real life bond
Prince William hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace amid major update on Kate Middleton's health
Prince William hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace amid major update on Kate Middleton's health
Charlie Puth breaks silence on Taylor Swift's TTPD name drop
Charlie Puth breaks silence on Taylor Swift's TTPD name drop
Prince William deemed ‘exciting' future King due to THIS factor video
Prince William deemed ‘exciting' future King due to THIS factor
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK
Riley Keough out to stop sale of Elvis Presley's iconic home Graceland
Riley Keough out to stop sale of Elvis Presley's iconic home Graceland
Kris Jenner imposes strict rules for 'Kardashian' sisters amid new stresses video
Kris Jenner imposes strict rules for 'Kardashian' sisters amid new stresses
Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles video
Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles
Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage
Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage