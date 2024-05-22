Photo: Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don’t know about her

Jennifer Lopez shared insights into her activities, which might become a bit “awkward” for her kids.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez appeared for a confessional on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours.

For those unversed, the popular celebrity couple sparked concern after their prolonged absence from public step outs.

Following these speculations, In Touch Weekly reported that the duo is "headed for a split," and “Ben already moved out,” of “the dream house they spent two years searching for."

Another insider privy to Page Six maintained that the Daredevil actor has realized that his marriage with longtime love Jennifer is not going to work.

Nonetheless, in her latest chat, Jennifer was asked if her twins will be accompanying her at the This Is Me … Live tour, which has had “disastrous ticket sales” so far, per In Touch.

In response to this query, the mother of two denied taking her kids along and explained that they might feel “awkward” witnessing the “s*** things” she does during her tour performances.

Continuing with his banters, the show host asked if she also does “s*** things at home.”

In reciprocation, Jennifer joked, “I do do s*** things at home sometimes, but they don’t know about that,” and moved on to another discussion.