King Charles, Prince Harry in 'regular contact' since monarch's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is 'especially concerned' about King Charles health following the monarch's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is reportedly in ‘regular contact’ with his ailing father King Charles since the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.



The Mirror, citing a source, reported Archie and Lilibet father has 'kept in regular contact' with King Charles and has 'made no secret of his desire to see him when he can'.

The insider said Prince Harry is 'especially concerned' about the monarch and hopes that he will be well enough next week so they can see each other.

According to the Daily Mail, the source said, “It's clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery and most people expect another reunion of some kind next week.”

The royal insiders further claimed King Charles also wishes to see Harry.

Prince Harry is set to return to UK for Invictus Games ceremony in London next week.