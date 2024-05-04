 

Meghan Markle taking Royal family feud to the extreme by snubbing UK visit

Meghan Markle branded selfish for not going to see King Charles, Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Meghan Markle has been dubbed “selfish” for snubbing UK trip to avoid meeting King Charles and Kate Middleton despite their cancer diagnosis.

By not accompanying her husband Prince Harry to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Meghan is taking the Royal feud to the “extreme,” an expert said.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal author and commentator Tom Quinn said, "Meghan will be accused of being selfish by not coming to see King Charles and Kate. Everyone in the UK knows what it's like to have a family row, but few of us take family rows to the extreme as Meghan has done.”

“People are beginning to ask why can't Meghan just grow up and accept that families fall out but that holding grudges is just selfish and immature,” he added.

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Chris Ship suggested to The Sun that Meghan might be trying to avoid a negative reception in the UK, recalling how she and Harry were jeered by royal supporters at St Paul's Cathedral during a service for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"The difficulty is you remember last time they went to St Paul's Cathedral, which was for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, they got booed," he said. “We heard the boos for them.”

“We should be clear there was also people cheering for them, but there were definitely boos at St Paul's Cathedral," he added. “So going back there I can see why Meghan may not wish to accompany Harry there."

