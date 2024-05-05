 

PSL 10: PCB considers innovative changes to tweak playing conditions

PCB proposes April 7 to May 20 next year for 10th edition of PSL

By
Faizan Lakhani

May 05, 2024

Islamabad United's skipper Shadab Khan lifts the PSL 9 trophy. — PCB/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating innovative changes to enhance the excitement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches from the next edition.

Discussions during a recent PSL governing council meeting unveiled interesting proposals aimed at tweaking the playing conditions of the PSL.

Among the proposals deliberated upon, one concept is of both the competing teams submitting two separate team sheets at the toss. Following the outcome of the toss, teams would then select one of their provided lineups which will be considered as their final playing XI. This initiative is aimed to mitigate any disadvantage for the teams losing the toss.

In addition, another proposal that came under discussion was of applying Power Surge, similar to Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

This provision empowers teams to initiate a Power Play period spanning two overs, any time from the 11th over of the innings to the end of the innings.

During this period, only two fielders are permitted outside the circle. Consequently, the traditional Power Play at the start of the innings would be condensed to four overs.

According to sources, the PSL management is not in favour of bringing Indian Premier League's Impact Player rule or BBL’s X-factor rule and will continue with a contest with 11 vs 11.

PSL management and franchises will continue to explore more ideas for tweaking playing conditions and will reach a conclusion in the next few months.

It must be noted the PCB has proposed April 7 to May 20 next year as proposed dates for the 10th edition of the PSL.

The decision has been taken because the event will clash with the ICC Champions Trophy in the traditional February-March window.

