Donald Trump, Max Verstappen congratulate Lando Norris on maiden F1 win

Former US president claims he was Brit racer's 'lucky charm'

Max Verstappen says he's 'very happy' to be beaten by Lando Norris in Miami Grand Prix. — Reuters/Files

McLaren's Lando Norris landed his maiden Formula One win on Sunday as he triumphed in the Miami Grand Prix, beating Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, The Sun reported.

The star-studded event welcomed famous guests including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former United States president Donald Trump who, according to Fox News, received a "hero's welcome".

Norris managed to bag a long-overdue-win after a record 15 podiums without a win, according to Reuters.

Verstappen, who hates to lose and was denied a hattrick of Miami wins by the McLaren driver, was among the first to congratulate Norris.

He said that he was "very happy to be beaten by Lando today. He definitely deserved it."

Trump, 77, who was welcomed at the Hard Rock Stadium amid loud cheers of "USA! USA!" also congratulated Norris, 24, following his win over Verstappen and Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, telling him that he was the reason why the Briton won the race.



"He saw me after and he came to congratulate me," said Norris. "He (Trump) said he was my lucky charm because it was my win, but I don't know if he's going to come to more races."

Donald Trump thinks he's Lando Norris's 'lucky charm' as Briton marks maiden Formula 1 victory. — X/@IanJaeger29

Furthermore, Norris seemed to be ready for more Grand Prix wins as he said: "I would like to say it's the start, and now we're really hungry for more."

