Virgil van Dijk speaks up about future amid Jurgen Klopp departure

Liverpool captain reveals what he's going to do

Virgil van Dijk plans to stick with Liverpool. — Reuters

As the German manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that this season would be his last, Liverpool manager has revealed his plan about whether he would be sticking with the English club.

The Dutch captain of the Reds Virgil van Dijk said that he is sticking around the club after the change in the management, reported ESPN.

Jurgen Klopp announced in January that this summer would be his last with Liverpool as a manager, which triggered rumours about the captain.

Jurgen Klopp announced in January that this would be his last season. — Reuters

"There will be a big transition and I am part of that," Van Dijk said, whose contract will be concluding at the end of the next season.

The outlet also reported that Feyenoord’s Arne Slot will be the replacement of the 56-year-old manager.

"I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus. Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well,” said the 32-year-old.

The former Southampton player added: "It's a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say. There will be a lot of changes happening and, I wouldn't say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now."

Klopp has yet to see two more matches of Livepool against Aston Villa that are slated next week before Wolves visit Anfield on the final day of the current season.

"I am really proud I played for him, fought for the badge and him and count the success we had over the years as well," Van Dijk said.