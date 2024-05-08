 

Khloé Kardashian reveals how she overcome emotional eating

May 08, 2024

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her pas struggles with weight.

During an episode of podcast SheMD, Khloé discussed her history with emotional eating and the challenges of managing her weight.

The Good American founder revealed that she was overweight for much of her life, describing herself as "always chubby" despite being active in sports.

"God, I mean my weight-loss journey. It took years for me, I’ve always been chubby — like athletic. I’ve always played sports. I just was never in shape," she said.

Khloé recalled the years it took to change her eating habits, stating, "I would, let’s say, cut out all sodas. Little by little, I would cut things out. I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized, I did every diet under the sun when I was younger."

"I used to be a major emotional eater for sure, but then when I was done, I would always be like, ‘Wait! I would feel so good eating," the reality TV star noted noted.

She also reflected on her pregnancy with her daughter True in 2018, during which she reached 204 pounds.

"when I delivered and I was like, ‘How am I going to do this again?’ Because I took so many years to do it the first time. But because I had all the tools in my toolbox, I knew what to do and I actually lost my pregnancy weight so much faster than I ever did my regular fat weight," Khloé shared.

